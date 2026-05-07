Hockeytown is for everyone!

Detroit will welcome a new era of hockey as the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) expands to the Motor City with a new team starting in the 2026–27 season. Here's everything we know so far:

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We Michiganders know Detroit is the place for hockey. Now, with the debut of the PWHL’s ninth team, the city adds another chapter to its hockey history.

The PHWHL shared the announcement in a social media post on Wednesday, May 6, and the new team is already receiving support from fellow league mates and sports fans alike:

Bringing professional women’s hockey to Hockeytown is an undeniable next step for the PWHL and the storied hockey market...The decision to expand to Detroit reflects the league’s long-term vision for strategic growth...[including] expanding opportunities for women and girls while building a strong foundation for the sport’s continued growth. - PWHL

While the Detroit team's brand, such as name and logo, will be announced at a future date, we know the team's color palette will be black and silver with accents of white and red-- a nod to the Detroit Red Wings.

Not only will Detroit be home to a PWHL team, but the city will also host the 2026 PWHL draft and awards ceremony at the Fox Theatre in June. Adds the PWHL,

Detroit has welcomed the PWHL from the very beginning, starting with hosting the league’s first-ever neutral-site game at Little Caesars Arena during the league’s inaugural season in 2024, drawing 13,736 fans. Since then, local support has only grown, with Detroit hosting four PWHL games over three seasons — the most of any neutral-site city.

It only seems fitting that the city should receive its own home team now. We can't wait to watch Detroit's inaugural season! Keep up to date with the latest on Detroit's new PWHL team here.

Every Sweater Number in Detroit Red Wings History Worn Just Once (Or Not At All) For whatever reason, these numbers have either been worn just once or never at all in the nearly 100-year history of Detroit Red Wings hockey, according to Hockey Reference.

(Hockey Reference suggests that No. 6 was only worn by Cummy Burton, which is incorrect as Larry Aurie wore the number first and the number is pseudo-retired. Such inaccuracies are difficult to narrow down, so where they can be corrected they will be.) Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison