One of our favorite go-to beaches is closed until further notice! This is not how I wanted to start my summer season.

Before I've even had a chance to make it over to the lakeshore one of my favorite destinations has closed due to poor water quality. Here's what we know so far:

Nothing screams "Pure Michigan" like a day at the beach. I've been dying to get my toes in the sand now that summer is unofficially here, but it's been too chilly for my liking here in West Michigan. Of course, now that the weather is finally starting to warm up now my favorite beach closes.

Read More: The Best Beach in Michigan Gets Updates

A Bummer Start to Summer

On Tuesday, June 4 the Allegan County Health Department shared a test sample from one of the local beaches located in Ganges Township tested positive for E.coli writing,

Test results from 6/3/25 show E. coli levels are above the state's limit for total body contact at West Side County Park in Ganges Township. ACHD advises against swimming/total body contact with the water at this time. ACHD staff will take additional samples and provide an update when the advisory is lifted.

Now, this means two local beaches are closed along Lakeshore Drive as Pier Cove is currently under construction and West Side County Park, located only 1 mile from Pier Cove, is now closed albeit temporarily.

Those hoping to visit West Side County Park should consider the nearby alternatives of Oval Beach in Saugatuck or Douglas Beach. More information available here.

