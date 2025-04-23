This is the Best Swimming Spot in Michigan for Beating the Summer Heat

Summertime in Michigan is right around the corner! Get ready for plenty of backyard BBQs, beach days, and of course lots and lots of ice cream.

Soon tourists from Chicago and across the Midwest will begin flocking to Michigan's sandy beaches and quaint lakeside communities like St. Joseph, South Haven, and Saugatuck.

So, where's a local to go?

One of my favorite local beaches to visit in the summer, or really any time of the year, is located just outside of Fennville, Michigan. In fact, I heard they're actually making improvements to enhance your next visit to this tiny tucked-away beach.

According to Ganges Township and Friends of Pier Cove Park the tiny roadside park with beach access is currently undergoing a major transformation:

This project will enhance the beauty, safety, and accessibility of Pier Cove Park for years to come...Ganges Township looks forward to welcoming visitors back to an improved Pier Cove Park this summer once construction is complete.

Now, what I loved about Pier Cove was its no frills, blink-and-you'll-miss-it type qualities. The ungroomed beach meant the landscape and waterline was ever-changing; you could visit Pier Cove two days in a row and find a different beach each day. Now what, it's just going to become some flashy, shiny new beach?

Prior to new developments there were 10 highly coveted parking spaces. Improvements to Pier Cove will now make two of those spaces ADA-accessible. Additional improvements include:

Reconstructed stairs for safer and more durable beach access

New seating areas for scenic enjoyment

Improved views of Lake Michigan

Accessibility improvements to accommodate all visitors

Don't get me wrong I'm sure it will all look very pretty when it's all finished and I love that more people will get to enjoy the beach, but I feel like all these new improvements take away a little bit of Pier Cove's charm-- and I'm not the only one!

