Indiana is home to several fast-food chains where you can enjoy a quick, convenient, and delicious meal. However, one of Indiana's favorite fast-food restaurants may have fewer locations in the Hoosier state after announcing hundreds of closures.

One Of Indiana's Favorite Fast Food Spots Is Closing Locations

Many chain restaurants in Indiana have announced closures this year due to rising costs, labor shortages, and shifts in consumer spending habits. Prices are surging, and consumers are becoming increasingly cautious, particularly when dining out. And now a Wendy’s location near you in Indiana may be closing in the coming months.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Wendy's announced its plans to close approximately 300 additional restaurants, one year after closing 140 locations across the United States.

The chain said during a conference call with investors that it planned to begin closing restaurants in the fourth quarter of this year, in an effort to boost its profit and make its remaining stores more appealing. The company is working with franchisees to “ensure a thorough review process” over the next few months. As a result, “some closures are expected to begin later this year and continue into 2026.”

Wendy’s will make improvements to struggling stores, including adding technology or equipment. In other cases, it will transfer ownership to a different operator or close the restaurant altogether. A list of Wendy's locations slated for closure has not been announced.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster