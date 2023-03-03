Fun fact: I found my very first solo apartment on Craigslist. And, I lived to tell the tale!

Craigslist was launched in 1995 and, surprisingly, is still going strong. There, you can find listings for jobs, homes, and a wide variety of things for sale.

While I'm not necessarily buying things off of Craigslist these days thanks to my very tight budget, I do love browsing just to see what's being offered. You never know what you might stumble across and, man, did I just stumble across some odd listings.

Here are 10 weird things currently for sale on Southwest Michigan's Craigslist page:

10 Weird Things Found for Sale on SW Michigan's Craigslist I guess there's something for everyone on Craigslist

Honestly, I'd buy the singing/dancing president figurines just to have a laugh.

You can find all of the current listings on SW Michigan's Craigslist here.

