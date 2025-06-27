Once upon a time, Costco executive members could enjoy shopping in a less crowded store as the store would only be open to members of that status, while other members would have to wait for the store to officially open. This was one of the many perks that made customers feel it was worth it to pay extra to be an executive member rather than a gold star member.

Back in 2017, Costco went away with early shopping hours and simply opened their doors for everyone at the same time. As Costco has continued to have success and gain popularity, more people are purchasing memberships and visiting stores.

Do You Remember Costco's Early Shopping Hours For Executive Members?

This is leading to the stores becoming a little packed and staff feeling overwhelmed. So, in response to this problem, Costco is bringing their early shopping hours back in their stores all over the country, including here in Michigan. Mlive reports:

Starting June 30, those members will now be able to start shopping an hour earlier than gold star members. The exclusive shopping period will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. For locations that currently open at 9 a.m., only executive members will be able to shop at that time.

Those executive members can enjoy an old perk coming back to life but also other perks such as receiving 2% on qualified purchases and enjoy extra savings on certain Costco services such as automotive, optometry, pet insurance, and more. These changes come after raising memberships prices to the tune of $5 for Gold and $10 for executive to be $65 and $130 yearly respectively.

These aren't the only changes that Costco stores will be making as they also announced a change in store hours for Saturdays as they will now remain open until 7pm. Executive members also receive a $10 monthly credit for orders over $150 and more placed through Instacart or same day delivery services.