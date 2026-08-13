While Michigan wasn't treated to a visit from the notorious "Big Boy" steam locomotive as part of the America 250 celebrations, we haven't been entirely forgotten:

Two America-themed trains are rolling in from our neighbors to the north, a.k.a. Canada.

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See the Screaming Eagle and Air Force One Trains in Michigan

Listen, every middle-aged adult needs a hobby, and now that I've turned 37, I've somehow developed an obsession with planes, trains and birds. Instead of fighting it, I'm leaning into it!

But I'll be honest, I was pretty bummed to hear that Big Boy No. 4014 was making another, much more extensive journey across the country in honor of America's 250th anniversary, while Michigan was left out. The closest stops were an hour or two away in nearby Indiana, which felt like a bit of a tease for those of us who wanted to see this impressive steam locomotive in person.

That's why I was so excited to see news from the Detroit Free Press that not one, but two patriotic-themed trains will be rolling through Michigan this month:

Canadian National Railway Company is sending two locomotives that will celebrate America's 250th birthday across Michigan this month with stops in East Lansing, Durand, Royal Oak and Flat Rock. The events are a part of the railway’s America250 Hometown Whistle Stop Tour -- Detroit Free Press

Rail fans will be able to see the trains "Screaming Eagle" and "Air Force One" up close for a photo op and to learn about the history and importance of Michigan's railways. The CNRC's mascot Milo will also be on site as well for photos and fun.

Each stop will last approximately 90 minutes, however the Royal Oak stop will not include the full schedule of events, just an opportunity for photos. Find more details on each stop, click here.

Aug. 18: East Lansing - Amtrak Station: 3:25 p.m.

East Lansing - Amtrak Station: Aug. 19: Durand - Amtrak Station: 8:40 a.m. Royal Oak - Amtrak Station (roll-by) Flat Rock - Huroc Park: 12:35 p.m.

Durand - Amtrak Station:

Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 Steam Locomotive As part of the United States' 250th anniversary, Union Pacific is joining in the festivities with the legendary Big Boy Locomotive Number 4014 embarking on a coast-to-coast tour that will take the historic train across the nation, with stops in Salt Lake City, Omaha, Nebraska, St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, Buffalo, Philadelphia, and more. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice