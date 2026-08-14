Batman vs Superman was filmed all over Detroit, and there's actually an app that takes you to every single filming location.

Scroll down to find a list of ten movies in alphabetical order that were filmed in the Mitten State.

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10 Motion Pictures from 2000s-2010s That Were Filmed in Michigan

8 Mile

You can't talk about movies filmed in Michigan without bringing up 8 Mile starring Detroit native and biggest-selling rapper of all time, Eminem. Because it's about Eminem's life, filming anywhere but Detroit would have been insane.

30 Minutes or Less

This was a comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg about a pizza delivery driver who is forced to rob a bank after two idiots strap a bomb to his chest. It was filmed in Grand Rapids.

Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

Starring Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck as Superman and Batman, this film was shot all over Detroit. In fact, there's an app that guides you to all the locations used in the film.

House of the Rising Sun

Starring Dave Bautista back when he had hair, this 2011 film is about an ex-con trying to live a normal life while working as a bouncer. When his boss's son is killed, he goes on the hunt for those responsible. The film was shot in Grand Rapids.

Read More: Shakespeare Fishing Tackle, Bells Brewery, And More Got Their Start In Kalamazoo

Read More: Shakespeare Fishing Tackle, Bells Brewery, And More Got Their Start In Kalamazoo

Real Steel

I've never seen this movie starring Hugh Jackman from 2011. It focuses on a struggling ex-boxer who thinks he's found a champion in a discarded robot in a world where robots are now the fighters. The film was shot entirely in SE Michigan.

Scream 4

The 2011 addition to the Scream franchise was shot in Ann Arbor. The film also brought back a few of the original stars from the first Scream movie: David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Neve Campbell.

Semi-Pro

This 2008 comedy starring Will Ferrell focuses on the Flint Tropics, a basketball team trying to make their NBA dreams come true. Filming actually took place in Flint, too. At least, a portion of it did. If you love over-the-top comedies, this movie is a must-watch.

The Karate Kid

The 2010 version of The Karate Kid, starring Jackie Chan and a young Jaden Smith, mostly takes place in Beijing. But the start of his story takes place in Detroit.

Transformers

Michael Bay gets a lot of flak for his over-the-top action movies. The original Transformers movie from 2007 is one of those movies. This film was shot in Detroit. In fact, three Transformers movies were shot in Detroit.

Whip It

While this 2009 film was a bit of a flop in theaters, I think it's a lot of fun. Directed by Drew Barrymore, the film focuses on a misfit teen who discovers the world of roller derby. It was shot mostly in the Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, and Detroit areas.

Now, let's dive into the movies that took place in Michigan but were not filmed here.

Movies That Took Place In Michigan But Weren't Filmed Here Michigan has been the setting for many movies over the years, but just because a movie is set here doesn't mean what you're seeing on screen is actually Michigan.

Credit to Visit Detroit Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill