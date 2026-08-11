New Taylor Farms Recall Linked to Salmonella Hits Indiana
CBS News is reporting salad and fresh food distributor Taylor Farms, which is currently at the center of a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak, has now issued a voluntary recall of prepared products containing jalapeños.
However, this time the concern isn't Cyclospora. It's Salmonella.
Taylor Farms Issues New Salmonella Recall in 26 States
Nearby Michigan has been among the states hit hardest by the Cyclospora outbreak, reporting two fatalities linked to the parasite. And now Taylor Farms is linked to another food safety scare? What's even safe to eat at this point?
According to the press release from Taylor Farms, their jalapeno supplier, Coast Citrus Distributors and their distributors in Mexico, have been identified as a potential source for the salmonella outbreak:
Taylor Fresh Foods is no longer sourcing products from this farmer and will be filling orders from alternative suppliers...To date, Taylor Fresh Foods is not aware of any reported illnesses linked to its products containing jalapeños. -- Taylor Farms
Consumers should check their homes for the following items sold at Kroger stores across Indiana:
- Spicy Jarlsberg Dip 10 oz. "best if used by" 8/07/2026 - 8/15/2026. UPC: 030223114826
- Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip 10 oz. "best if used by" 8/07/2026 - 8/15/2026. UPC: 030223116448
Serious question, what food isn't going to give us explosive diarrhea these days? First it was lettuce, now jalapenos? I cannot stress enough how badly my body wants a fresh salad.
If you have purchased the affected products, Taylor Farms urges consumers to discard them immediately. Refunds can be taken care of at the point of purchase, in this case, Kroger.
Consumers with any questions may contact our customer care team at 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday from 8am-5pm PT. -- Taylor Farms
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