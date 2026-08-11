New Taylor Farms Recall Linked to Salmonella Hits Indiana

CBS News is reporting salad and fresh food distributor Taylor Farms, which is currently at the center of a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak, has now issued a voluntary recall of prepared products containing jalapeños.

However, this time the concern isn't Cyclospora. It's Salmonella.

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Taylor Farms Issues New Salmonella Recall in 26 States

Nearby Michigan has been among the states hit hardest by the Cyclospora outbreak, reporting two fatalities linked to the parasite. And now Taylor Farms is linked to another food safety scare? What's even safe to eat at this point?

According to the press release from Taylor Farms, their jalapeno supplier, Coast Citrus Distributors and their distributors in Mexico, have been identified as a potential source for the salmonella outbreak:

Taylor Fresh Foods is no longer sourcing products from this farmer and will be filling orders from alternative suppliers...To date, Taylor Fresh Foods is not aware of any reported illnesses linked to its products containing jalapeños. -- Taylor Farms

Consumers should check their homes for the following items sold at Kroger stores across Indiana:

Spicy Jarlsberg Dip 10 oz. "best if used by" 8/07/2026 - 8/15/2026. UPC: 030223114826

"best if used by" 8/07/2026 - 8/15/2026. 030223114826 Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip 10 oz. "best if used by" 8/07/2026 - 8/15/2026. UPC: 030223116448

Serious question, what food isn't going to give us explosive diarrhea these days? First it was lettuce, now jalapenos? I cannot stress enough how badly my body wants a fresh salad.

If you have purchased the affected products, Taylor Farms urges consumers to discard them immediately. Refunds can be taken care of at the point of purchase, in this case, Kroger.

Consumers with any questions may contact our customer care team at 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday from 8am-5pm PT. -- Taylor Farms

Vegetables To Be Extra Cautious About Due To Latest Cyclospora Parasite Outbreak With the latest Cyclospora parasite outbreak, the CDC is encouraging us to still eat vegetables. According to People.com , there are still some vegetables to be extra cautious about due to how difficult they are to wash and how often people eat them raw. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio