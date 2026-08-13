Shakespeare Fishing Tackle, Bells Brewery, And More Got Their Start In Kalamazoo

Shakespeare Fishing Tackle, Bells Brewery, And More Got Their Start In Kalamazoo

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Kalamazoo once grew so much celery it earned a world title, and the tagline that came with it was actually pretty catchy.

Do you know all of these 7 fun facts about Kalamazoo? Thanks to Discover Kalamazoo for the plethora of information they have on this area.

7 Fun Facts About Kalamazoo

1. The Shakespeare Company 

Shakespeare
Getty Images

If you thought Shakespeare's Pub was named after the famous playwright, you're not alone.  I thought that too.  Well, we were both wrong.  William Shakespeare Jr. may share the name with the playwright, but that's it.  This William Shakespeare Jr. was once the mayor of Kalamazoo and the inventor and founder of Shakespeare Fishing Tackle. The company was founded in 1897 and had a goal of improving the fishing reel mechanism. This was successful.

 

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2. Sustainable Craft Brewing Program

clear drinking glass with beer
Photo by Meritt Thomas on Unsplash

The very first higher education programs dedicated to sustainable craft brewing started right here in Kalamazoo. Those programs were launched at The Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Western Michigan University in 2015. More information can be found at wmich.edu.

 

3. Bell's Brewery 

Bell's Eccentric Cafe
Google Street View

Speaking of brewing, Bell's Brewery, a local favorite, is Michigan's largest microbrewery. Not only that, but Bell's is also the first and oldest craft brewer east of Boulder, Colorado.

 

4. The Kalamazoo Mall

Google Street View
Google Street View

The first outdoor mall in the United States of America, Kalamazoo Mall, opened in Kalamazoo way back in 1959. Over the decades, many shops have occupied our historic mall.

 

5. The Underground Railroad

Kalamazoo County played an important role in the Underground Railroad. One of the best-known local stops is the Nathan Thomas House in Schoolcraft, built in 1835 by Dr. Nathan Thomas, Kalamazoo County’s first physician.

For roughly 20 years, Thomas and his family reportedly helped between 1,000 and 1,500 freedom seekers escaping slavery. The home served as a safehouse, providing food, water, shelter, and a temporary place to rest before they continued their journey north toward freedom.

More than 190 years later, the historic home still stands in Schoolcraft and is available for tours by appointment.

Contact the Schoolcraft Historical Society for more information.

 

 

6. The Ladies' Library Association

Google Street View
Google Street View

The Ladies' Library Association's purpose was to promote equal education for women. It was formed in 1844 and officially incorporated in 1852. That makes it the oldest women's club in Michigan and the third oldest in the United States. Read more about the library here.

 

7. Celery City 

The Finest Fruit and Vegetables On Display At The RHS Harvest Festival Show
Getty Images

Kalamazoo County was once the celery capital of the world. Their tagline when selling the product was "fresh as dew from Kalamazoo," and it was shipped across the United States.

 

Unique Kalamazoo Dome Home For Sale

A monolithic dome home has hit the market in Kalamazoo for $1,900,000

The 3- bed, 2.5-bath, 6,347 square foot house boasts light filled rooms, soaring ceilings, and a very unique look. Folks online are comparing it to everything from a cluster of onions to big mash of mushrooms.

Take a look!

Gallery Credit: Janna

 

 

10 Facts About Michigan's Upper Peninsula You Probably Didn't Know

Michigan's Upper Peninsula is the setting of a lot of tall tales, urban legends, and folklore. But there are a lot of true things about the U.P. that many don't know and probably wouldn't believe.

Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed

Filed Under: #WednesdayWisdom, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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