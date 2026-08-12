Four of Michigan's 11 billionaires call West Michigan home, and at least three of them you've probably shopped with or borrowed money from.

While many of us live paycheck to paycheck, there are 11 Michiganders who made Forbes's list of wealthiest Americans. I found it surprising that we have 4 billionaires in West Michigan. One of these billionaires lives in Portage, while three others are based in Grand Rapids. The individual median income in the state of Michigan is only $38,515 a year, according to DataCommons.org. Meanwhile, we have a handful of Michiganders worth anywhere from 1 to 23 billion dollars each. Take a gander at the 11 wealthiest billionaire Michiganders below.

11 Richest Michigan Billionaires

#11. Alan Zekelman

This Bloomfield Hills, Michigan resident is among the richest people in the state with $1.9 billion thanks to his time in the steel manufacturing industry.

#10. William Young

The 10th richest person in Michigan is William Young with a net worth of $2.6 billion. Young works in the plastic industry and lives in Ypsilanti.

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#9. Jennifer Gilbert

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The ninth richest Michigander is from Franklin, Michigan. Jennifer Gilbert, wife of the richest person in Michigan, has made her $4.3 billion fortune from Rocket Mortgage.

#8. Mat Ishbia

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The third-wealthiest Michigander is Mat Ishbia. This Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based richy rich is a mortgage executive and controlling owner of the NBA team, the Phoenix Suns. Ishbia's net worth is $6.6 billion. #7., #6. and #5. Doug, Hank, and Mark Meijer

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Forbes is grouping Doug, Hank, and Mark Meijer as one billionaire for some reason. Just go with it. They're based out of Grand Rapids and own the very popular Meijer grocery store chain. Their net worth is $7.1 billion each.

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#4. Ronda Stryker

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Ronda Stryker of Portage is the fourth-wealthiest person in Michigan with a net worth of $7.3 billion. Ronda's wealth is connected to the Stryker Corporation and Greenleaf Trust, just to name a few.

#3. Marian Ilitch

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The third wealthiest person in Michigan is Marian Ilitch, co-founder of Little Caesars Pizza. Her net worth is $7.6 billion, according to Forbes. Marian Ilitch lives in Bingham Farms, Michigan.

#2. Roger Penske

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Roger Penske from Birmingham, Michigan, is the 2nd richest person in Michigan with a net worth of $8.4 billion, according to Forbes. He is a retired race car driver and owns multiple auto-related companies.

#1. Dan Gilbert

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The founder of Quicken Loans, Dan Gilbert, is the richest man in Michigan with a net worth of $22.9 billion, according to Forbes Magazine. Gilbert lives in Franklin, Michigan.