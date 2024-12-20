Many Michigan residents rely on their local Walmart, as the big box store offers a convenient one-stop shopping experience. And Michigan shoppers may soon notice a change in the employee uniform-added body cameras.

Walmart Employees In Michigan May Wear Body Cams Soon- Here's Why

Walmart and other retailers in Michigan are looking for ways to prevent theft and create a safe work environment for their employees. That's why the nation's largest retailer has some employees participating in a body camera pilot program.

While it's not clear which stores are included in the pilot program, some locations now have signs at entry points warning shoppers that they have “body-worn cameras in use” according to witnesses and photos online. And Walmart would not be the first retailer to have employees wear body cameras. Earlier this year, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls began having some store employees use body cameras.

According to CNBC, some retailers say having employees wear body cameras could deter theft and be used as de-escalation, as people are less likely to do something when they're being videotaped. However, Walmart is focusing the test on employee safety at a handful of stores involved in the pilot. Walmart officials say, "This is a pilot we are testing in one market, and we will evaluate the results before making any longer-term decisions."

