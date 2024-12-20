Scammer Alert: Five Area Codes Michiganders Should Never Answer

Heads up Michigan residents: Scammers have gotten very clever. If you get one of these calls, do NOT engage.

In this article we're going to give you a list of area codes you should avoid answering along with tips on what to do if you receive scam calls.

Sometimes all scammers need is for you to answer the phone. Just answering a scam call can trigger something in their database to inform others that your number is working. That can lead to your number being sold to other scammers. Sometimes scammers will spoof numbers using area codes nearby. You must remain diligent. However, 5 area codes are commonly used by scammers that you should never answer.

Five Area Codes Michiganders Should Never Answer Gallery Credit: Canva

5 Tips from the FCC: What You Should Do if You Receive Scam Calls

Don't answer calls from unknown numbers.

If you answer the phone and the caller or a recording asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.

Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with "Yes."

Never give out personal information.

Block telemarketing calls and register your number on the Do Not Call List.

The Holiday season is peak scam time and it's not just phone scams we need to worry about. Check out the list below.

Christmas Scams Targeting Michigan The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released its naughty list of the top scams to watch out for this holiday season. Some of these scams you may have heard of, while others might be new to you. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh

Be careful out there. We wish you and your family a very happy holiday season.