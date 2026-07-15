With West Michigan experiencing yet another heat wave, many residents are searching for ways to stay cool. While some are heading to local splash pads, public pools, or cooling centers, families in the Wayland area have another option:

The Wayland Fire Department will bring the splash pad to you!

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Well, sort of.

This morning (July 15) the City of Wayland Fire Department announced they're bringing yet another splash pad pop-up to local neighborhoods-- much to the delight of families and neighbors!

It's going to be another hot day and the Wayland Fire Department will be out again with a few more pop-up splash pads to help keep the kids cool -- City of Wayland Fire Department via Facebook

On Wednesday, July 15 residents will have a chance to cool off at either Voyager Ct. at 2:00 p.m. or Windsor Woods Community Center at 3:00 p.m., with each stop expected to last about 15-20 minutes.

Note: Pop-ups may be cancelled at the last minute due to emergency calls.

It's a win-win for kids-- get the chance to cool off in the splash pad while also seeing a fire truck up close. Sounds like a fun reason to put those tax dollars to good use. The only thing that could make it better would be a stop at Culver's for frozen custard on the way home.

The fire department also adds that these local neighborhood pop-ups are a great time to inquire about their free smoke and carbon monoxide alarm program. Crews can even schedule a time to come visit and install them for you!

Find more information on today's splash pad pop-up in Wayland here.

Kalamazoo-Area Cooling Centers and Hydration Stations When extreme heat hits Southwest Michigan , residents can find relief at the following public cooling centers: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon