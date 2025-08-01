A couple of surprising newcomers shake things up in the food truck rankings! It's a feast for the senses you won't want to miss.

After just over 20,000 votes, we now know who Southwest Michigan's favorite food trucks are.

Congrats to all of the nominated food trucks in Southwest Michigan, and a huge thank you to everyone who voted. Let's see where your favorite food truck landed in the poll this year.

Favorite Food Trucks In Southwest Michigan 2025

#5 Kickin’ Kurbz in Battle Creek

Photos courtesy of Kick N Kurbz Food Truck Photos courtesy of Kick N Kurbz Food Truck loading...

Last year, they didn't make the top 10. However, this year Kickin' Kurbz had a huge showing. They grab the number 5 spots with 6.52% of the vote.

#4 The Mobile Crave in Gobles

Photo Courtesy of The Mobile Crave Photo Courtesy of The Mobile Crave loading...

I'm pretty sure this is the first time the Mobile Crave has participated in this poll. They came out swinging, grabbing the number 4 spot with 10.67% of the vote.

#3 Smokin Oak BBQ in Bangor

Photo Courtesy of Smokin Oak BBQ Photo Courtesy of Smokin Oak BBQ loading...

Smokin Oak BBQ is another newcomer to our food truck poll. They came in blazing with 12.37% of the vote and landed in the number 3 spot.

#2 Weenie Kings in Three Rivers

Weenie Kings in Three Rivers Weenie Kings in Three Rivers loading...

Weenie Kings has been the strongest contender in this poll. For nearly the last 10 years, they have occupied either the number 1 or number 2 spot every single year. After dominating most of this year's poll, they end up with a very strong number 2 position, getting 13.9% of the vote.

#1 Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles

Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles loading...

Pig's Head oinked its way back to back victories. They are number #1 this year with 14.46% of the vote.

READ MORE: New Barbecue Restaurant Pops Up In Kalamazoo

Where did your favorite Southwest Michigan food truck land in the poll? The full poll results are below.

Where did your favorite Southwest Michigan food truck land in last year's poll? Click here to see the 2024 results.

