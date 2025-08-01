Southwest Michigan’s Food Truck Champion Is Crowned Again
A couple of surprising newcomers shake things up in the food truck rankings! It's a feast for the senses you won't want to miss.
After just over 20,000 votes, we now know who Southwest Michigan's favorite food trucks are.
Congrats to all of the nominated food trucks in Southwest Michigan, and a huge thank you to everyone who voted. Let's see where your favorite food truck landed in the poll this year.
Favorite Food Trucks In Southwest Michigan 2025
#5 Kickin’ Kurbz in Battle Creek
Last year, they didn't make the top 10. However, this year Kickin' Kurbz had a huge showing. They grab the number 5 spots with 6.52% of the vote.
#4 The Mobile Crave in Gobles
I'm pretty sure this is the first time the Mobile Crave has participated in this poll. They came out swinging, grabbing the number 4 spot with 10.67% of the vote.
#3 Smokin Oak BBQ in Bangor
Smokin Oak BBQ is another newcomer to our food truck poll. They came in blazing with 12.37% of the vote and landed in the number 3 spot.
#2 Weenie Kings in Three Rivers
Weenie Kings has been the strongest contender in this poll. For nearly the last 10 years, they have occupied either the number 1 or number 2 spot every single year. After dominating most of this year's poll, they end up with a very strong number 2 position, getting 13.9% of the vote.
#1 Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles
Pig's Head oinked its way back to back victories. They are number #1 this year with 14.46% of the vote.
Where did your favorite Southwest Michigan food truck land in the poll? The full poll results are below.
