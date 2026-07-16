Families who had plans to visit Michigan's Adventure today (July 16) won't lose their chance to enjoy the park-- or their money. After poor air quality forced the park to close, guests with tickets and passes can use them on another operating day.

Here's What Guests Need to Know:

Get our free mobile app

Michigan's Adventure Offers Ticket Update After Air Quality Closure

While a summer trip up to Muskegon to spend the day at Michigan's Adventure is a rite of passage for many Michiganders, sometimes Mother Nature has other plans. And with wildfire smoke creating dangerous air quality conditions, today is not the day to be outside.

Thick smoke from wildfires in Canada and Minnesota has made its way to Michigan and is covering the state in a blanket of smog and dust. In some parts of the state, like Traverse City and Gaylord, residents have even reported seeing ash falling from the sky and collecting on cars.

But with wildfire smoke creating unhealthy air quality across the region, park officials at Michigan's Adventure were forced to make a very tough call, and have decided to temporarily close the amusement park in the interest of health and safety.

At 10:40 a.m. the following message was shared on the Michigan's Adventure Facebook page:

Michigan's Adventure is closed today, July 16, due to poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke. Guests with tickets for today can visit another date this season.

And they're not the only ones. Even in Southwest Michigan businesses such as Red's Root Beer Stand, a local drive-in in Paw Paw, has announced they're closing for the day due to air quality.

On days like today the National Weather Service recommends residents stay indoors, keep windows closed overnight, and run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters, if possible. Check the status of Michigan's air quality alerts here.

All Seven Coasters to Ride at Michigan's Adventure This Summer Michigan's Adventure is home to seven roller coasters, including the fourth-longest wooden roller coaster in the world, Shivering Timbers. Check them all out here. Gallery Credit: YouTube