Tired of sitting at a traffic light with no other cars in sight? Stop complaining about Kalamazoo traffic lights, and start reporting them!

Check Out This Simple Tool to Report Annoying Traffic Signals In Kalamazoo:

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Kalamazoo Residents Can Report Traffic Light Issues Online

This is a tool I feel very passionately about and I don't think nearly enough residents are utilizing this as they should. Complaining about a frustrating traffic light is easy, but taking a few minutes to report the issue could actually help lead to a solution.

A major overhaul of downtown Kalamazoo is underway. City crews began work Monday, July 13, on a project that will restore two-way traffic to Kalamazoo Avenue as part of the traffic-calming "Streets for All" initiative.

Construction around town is going to get worse before it gets better, so buckle up for the ride. I know all these changes can feel confusing, and the detours can seem like they're piling up, but remember, you do have a voice.

If you ever come across a traffic signal in town that you feel is malfunctioning or the timing seems off, you can use this easy web application to report the issue directly to the City of Kalamazoo.

Don't just assume someone else will notice and report it. Be the change you want to see in the world! City engineers can't fix the problem if they don't know it exists.

I've used this application numerous times to report recurring problems in my own neighborhood, as well as traffic signals I've encountered during my daily commute that I think might need a closer look.

Sit through a couple of missed light cycles at the corner of Gull Road and Riverview, and you'll wish you knew about this application sooner!

The 10 Scariest Intersections In Kalamazoo We asked our audience what they though the 10 scariest intersections were in Kalamazoo. As someone who has to drive to these everyday, I'd have to agree. Gallery Credit: Google Street View