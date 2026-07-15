Michigan Residents Report Falling Ash Amid Incoming Wildfire Smoke

Wildfires burning across Minnesota and Canada are sending smoke into Michigan, prompting the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to issue a statewide air quality alert as smoke increases levels of tiny airborne particles.

In fact, the smoke has become noticeable enough that residents in northern Michigan are reporting ash falling from the sky.

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Wildfire Smoke Brings Reports of Ash and Air Quality Concerns

For our vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with asthma, COPD, or heart conditions, it is especially important that they limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities. The National Weather Service warns that hourly concentrations of fine particles may at times reach "Very Unhealthy to Hazardous" levels.

As you can imagine, conditions are even more severe the farther "Up North" you go, where wildfire smoke impacts have been much more noticeable. According to the weather watchdogs at Michigan Storm Chasers, they're receiving reports of ash falling from the sky and collecting on the ground!

According to the comments on the Michigan Storm Chasers Facebook post, ash has been sighted as far "south" as the Traverse City area to Ishpeming and all the way to Calumet.

My sister lives in Harbor Springs. She said their air quality index is 196 right now. They have ash all over their vehicles outdoors and you can physically see the white ash in the air -- Debi K. via Facebook

The National Weather Service recommends residents to stay indoors, keep windows closed overnight, and run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters, if possible. Check the status of Michigan's air quality alerts here

7 Unsuspecting Items That May Spark Wildfires With extremely dry conditions across the state, the Michigan DNR is reminding residents of the following everyday items that may accidentally spark a fire. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon