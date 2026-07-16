Both federal and state lawmakers are actively working to remove the substance known as "gas station heroin" from store shelves.

Statewide Kratom Ban Effort Gains Momentum in Michigan

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On July 1, 2026 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement commending the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) decision to temporarily reclassify certain kratom-related substances as Schedule I controlled substances.

You've probably seen the plethora of tablets and pills located near the gas station counter, each making bold promises like more energy, better sex, or pain relief. I've always wondered how these products are allowed to make such wild claims, and who is actually responsible for regulating what ends up on store shelves?

Many of these products, such as kratom, exist in a regulatory gray area. But, what even is it?

It all started in Southeast Asia with a tree. Known by names including thang, kakuam, thom, ketum, and biak, kratom has a long history of traditional use in countries like Thailand and Malaysia. However, here in the U.S., the DEA says it has seen a significant increase in the misuse of kratom and synthetic kratom-related products.

Kratom consumption can lead to addiction. Several cases of psychosis resulting from use of kratom have been reported, where individuals addicted to kratom exhibited psychotic symptoms, including hallucinations, delusion, and confusion. -- Drug Enforcement Administration

While the federal government moves to restrict certain synthetic kratom derivatives such as 7-OH (7-hydroxymitagynine), Michigan lawmakers are debating whether the state should take broader action against all kratom products.

That would mean its complete removal from gas station shelves in Michigan.

I can't help but wonder what the appeal of kratom is and who it's meant for. According to Kalamazoo's WWMT, kratom is often used with opioid addicts to help kick their addiction:

7-OH is often taken in place of opioids to prevent withdrawal effects, and with the reclassification... users might return to harmful drugs. -- WWMT

What do you think, does kratom do more harm than good?

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