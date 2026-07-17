As wildfires continue to burn across Minnesota and Canada, thick smoke has spread across much of Michigan, reducing visibility and creating hazardous air quality.

In response, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has extended its statewide Air Quality Alert through Saturday, July 18, as elevated levels of fine particle pollution continue to pose health risks.

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Michigan Campers Get Break on Cancellation Fees Due to Air Quality

Now is definitely not the time to be outdoors. While it's not uncommon for Michigan to see smoke from Canada's wildfires each summer, it's hard to remember conditions ever being this severe. In northern Michigan the smoke has become so intense that residents have reported ash falling from the sky and collecting on their cars.

The hazardous air quality forced the cancellation of numerous outdoor concerts and events on the evening of July 16, including performances at Pine Knob in the Detroit area, to Acrisure Amphitheater and Frederik Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids.

Now, the Michigan DNR is giving campers a break on cancellation fees due to the hazardous air quality for overnight stays between July 15-19 :

Camping reservations: The reduced-stay fee and, if canceled the day of arrival, the one-night penalty fee will be waived. Lodging reservations: Each canceled nightly fee will be refunded in full. Refunds will process automatically. -- Michigan DNR via Facebook

It's a terrible situation all around, and while no one wants to cancel a camping trip, at least you won't have to worry about losing money on cancellation fees too. Maybe take that money and visit an indoor fun center instead?

Check the status of Michigan's current air quality alerts here.

20 Michigan Campgrounds With Outstanding Google Reviews If you're looking for a great place to camp in Michigan, these are some of the highest-rated campgrounds according to Google reviews. From state parks to family-owned campgrounds and RV resorts, every spot on this list has earned high marks from the people who've actually stayed there. Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie