Exciting new adventures are find their way to the village of Vicksburg!

Perfect for a solo outing or hours or family fun, you'll notice a new feature sitting on the shores of Sunset Lake. Here's where your next adventure begins:

Get our free mobile app

If you’ve ever watched the hit comedy Parks and Recreation, you know how pride and passion for a hometown can spark real change. In the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, it meant transforming a giant pit into a playground. In the real-life village of Vicksburg, Michigan, that same spirit is making waves-- this time, on the water!

The next time you're visiting Sunset Lake Park look for the new kayak rental. The Village of Vicksburg made the big reveal on social media writing,

Something new is making waves on Sunset Lake! Last night, our amazing Parks & Recreation team launched the very first Sunset Cruise to celebrate the grand opening of our brand-new kayak rental station—and it was a splashin’ good time! Now it’s your turn to hop in and explore the water!

Rent.Fun. Kayakers will scan the QR code and follow the prompts to unlock their kayak for either 2 or 4 hour rentals. It appears lifejackets are include with the price of kayak rental. According to the There are four kayaks available for rent via the app. Kayakers will scan the QR code and follow the prompts to unlock their kayak for either 2 or 4 hour rentals. It appears lifejackets are include with the price of kayak rental. According to the posted sign prices are as follows:

2 hours: $25

Under 4 hours: $40

Per day: $50

Per week: $60

Yearly membership: $99

Kayaking is one of my favorite ways to be on the water, but as an apartment-dweller with no storage and a tiny Nissan it's not very practical for me to own and store a kayak. I'd love to see more local lake towns offering this same kayak experience as Vicksburg does. More information here.

Dogs on Kayaks in Michigan Michigan dogs in kayaks