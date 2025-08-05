Michigan’s Largest Landowner Isn’t Who You Thought

Many people grow up with dreaming of owning a large house with tons of rooms, all the amenities they could ever want, and of course acres upon acres of land. It's something that many of us spend our lives trying to make happen and for some of us, we're able to achieve this while others have to settle for a much smaller dream.

I wish we lived in a world where everyone could have the house of their dreams, but reality is that will never be the case. Especially while America remains a capitalistic country where the top remains where they are while everyone else fights to rise. Nonetheless, there are several companies and individuals that own large amounts of land all over the country.

Any Guesses On Who Owns The Most Land In Michigan?

When thinking about who might own the most land in Michigan the first people that are going to come to mind are the multi-millionaires and billionaires that live within the Mitten state. Which isn't a bad guess, except for the fact that Dan Gilbert doesn't own the most amount of land in Michigan.

You can add names billionaire names like Illitch, Van Andel, DeVos, & Meijer to the list of people that don't own the most land in Michigan. Instead, it belongs to Weyerhaeuser, a timber company that operates in several states and Canada. According to World Population Review, they own 650,000 acres in Michigan.

Weyerhaeuser earned this title by purchasing the land, which is timber lot in Escanaba from Plum Creek for $8 Billion in 2015. To put this into perspective, there is just over 4 acres of public land in Michigan.