Michigan Moves to Name Vernors Its Official State Beverage

It's one of the oldest American-made sodas still in production, why can't Vernors get the credit it's due in its own home state?

Roughly 30 U.S. states have designated an official state beverage, will Michigan soon join that list? Here's what we know:

History of Vernors

First served to the public in 1866, Vernors ginger ale was concocted by Detroit pharmacist James Vernor. Actually, if it hadn't been for a happy little accident Vernors may never have existed. According to the Detroit Historical Society the creation story goes as follows:

Experimenting with a medicinal tonic of vanilla and spices, adding ginger to calm the stomach, he left the mixture in an oak barrel when he went to serve in the Civil War in 1862...when Vernor returned from the war, he opened the barrel and was surprised by its delicious contents. The beverage had a zesty, sweet, gingery flavor that was accentuated by the wood’s aging process.

Thus, every Michiganders go-to remedy for the cold, flu, and any other ailment was born!

Although the flagship Detroit bottling plant on Woodward Ave. was shut down in 1985 and eventually demolished, today the flagship Dr. Pepper/Keurig bottling plant located over in Holland, Michigan fulfills Michigan's Vernors needs.

Introduced by Michigan Senator Lana Theis (R-Brighton) in June 2025 and referred to the Committee on Government Operations, Senate Bill 367 would designate Venors as the official state drink of Michigan. While the bill is still pending approval, could a case also be made for Michigan-made Faygo?

Got Milk? 22 states have declared milk as their official state beverage. Lame.

