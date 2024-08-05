"What's that smell?"

If you happen to be in downtown Grand Rapids within the coming days you'll be asking yourself that question a lot.

Get our free mobile app

I believe wholeheartedly that residents of downtown Grand Rapids, MI and the surrounding areas and completely unprepared for the massive invasion that's about to flood the streets:

Hippies

'90s jam band Phish are set to return to Grand Rapids for the first show in 26 years. If this is the moment you are learning that Phish is an actual band and more than just a Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor, welcome.

Phish Food Available via Ben & Jerry's loading...

I happen to be a Phish "phan" myself and I'm looking forward to attending both nights of the band's 2-night run at Van Andel Arena on August 6 & 7, 2024. As a somewhat late bloomer I've only ever known Phish to play places like nearby Pine Knob in Detroit or Deer Creek (Ruoff Music Center) in Indiana, so imagine my surprise to hear the band is returning to the "Freezer on Fulton" for the first time since November 11, 1998.

What to Expect

Phish phans/Phish heads are a very dedicated fanbase and will be traveling from far and wide to attend these mid-week concerts.

Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids MI Van Andel Arena via Google Maps loading...

In the coming days you'll probably notice vehicles with plenty of stickers and out-of-state plates; you'll notice plenty of bright, wild colored clothing and the smell of patchouli will fill the air. Of course, dreadlocks are a given.

On the whole Phish phans are generally well-natured and polite. Actually, you'd be surprised to learn plenty of professionals including doctors and lawyers consider themselves to be part of the "Phamily"-- perhaps even yours!

True mind-altering substances and alcohol usually go hand-in-hand with the Phish experience, but plenty of families attend the events as well. At the end of the day we're all just trying to bring more love and light into the world.

You might notice more people loitering at Rosa Parks Circle and you'll probably notice the used latex balloons that will soon litter the sidewalks, but as long as you treat a Phan with respect they will in turn give theirs to you.

Last minute tickets are still available here.

Flashback to this viral moment with fan Jovie and Trey at Frederik Meijer Gardens 2 years ago:

Phish interview at Kalamazoo State Theatre 6/19/94:

Rock Concerts at Pine Knob 2024 It's already been a great summer for concerts at Pine Knob Music Theatre, but there's still plenty more to look forward to with some big performances on the way. Gallery Credit: Getty Images

5 Myths About The Great Lakes Only Non-Michigan Residents Believe If I only had a dollar for every time some non-Michigander asked me if it's possible to see across the Great Lakes! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon