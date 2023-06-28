If you haven't heard of bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings, have you been living under a rock-- specifically Yooperlite?

Born William Lee Apostol, "Billy Strings" as he's referred to, is one of the hottest touring acts in the country right now; and dare I say, the world!

Over the last several years Billy Strings has exploded onto the scene. Garnering accolades from both the jam band and bluegrass communities, the Michigan native has amassed a large and loyal fanbase and the rest of the music industry is starting to notice!

Strings' album Home won a Grammy award for "Best Bluegrass Album" in 2021. He's been named "New Artist of the Year", "Guitar Player of the Year", and "Entertainer of the Year" by the International Bluegrass Music Association, and was recently interviewed by Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning for a feature that called Strings, "The future of Bluegrass."

Billy's Beginnings

Strings was born in the Lansing area in 1992. After his father passed away, his mother remarried and the new family relocated to Kentucky for a time, before moving back to the Muir, Michigan area.

After his parents became addicted to meth Strings left home, joined a rock band, and started playing odd gigs in the Traverse City area. It was there that noted mandolin player Don Julin asked Billy to join him for a paid gig-- and the rest is history!

Billy's Back

Today, Strings is selling out shows across Europe and the United States, including a recent stop at Pine Knob. But what does he do in his down time?

Collecting Yooperlites, apparently!

After celebrating the 1 year anniversary of his collaborative beverage "Thirst Mutilator" with Short's Brewing, Michigan lifestyle website Yooperlites.com posted a photo of Billy holding a special Yooperlite sphere on a recent visit.

See, even rock stars are fascinated by this unique Michigan rock! You can catch Billy's next show in Michigan this fall for his inaugural appearance at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Halloween, tickets here.

