USPS Warns Michigan Residents Of Holiday Texting Scam

The holiday season is one where people are expecting the most amount of mail as they have presents coming via packages, people sending holiday cards and invitations, and obliviously their daily mail as well. P.O boxes, mailboxes, and doorsteps are overflowing with mail deliveries, which also means the porch pirates and scammers are out as well.

Protecting yourself and your mail during the holiday seasons is one of the biggest headaches. You are trying to find all the presents and other holiday essentials, handle all of your responsibilities at work, and home, and make holidays plans all while trying to make sure you don't get scammed or have your packages stolen. It's a lot to worry about during an already stressful time.

Knowing all of this is going on, scammers have upped their game during the holiday seasoning, targeting anyone as they know stress levels are high. One of the latest scams affecting Michigan residents involves scammers posing as USPS workers.

Have You Received Any Text Claiming To Be From USPS?

It starts with the victim receiving an unsolicited text message from someone claiming to be with the USPS. The message claims that the service was unable to deliver a package and includes a link for the target to click. USPS says the link is fake and is used to convince targets to provide personal or financial information. That information can then be used by the scammer to find account usernames and passwords, Social Security number, date of birth, credit and debit card numbers, personal identification numbers (PIN) and more.

While USPS will send text messages to track packages, users must sign up for that feature individually. They never send unexpected text messages and if you aren't expecting a package than the text message is fake. As always, if you believe you have received a scam message you should report it as such.