Michigan Prisons To Photocopy All Mail Starting January 2026

One of the many things we get the luxury to have to ourselves is our mail, no one else is allowed to open our mail without facing felony charges for breaking the law. This is one of the many freedoms we get to enjoy in our lives but its one of the only things that keeps a level of privacy for everyone.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, when you commit a crime and are convicted of it, you lose many of the privileges you once had as a free citizen. One of those freedoms is the privacy of your mail, as all mail that comes in and out of jails and prisons is subject to be screened or even opened and searched.

Most of the time they are looking for some kind of contraband or other nefarious activity for means to open mail. They aren't just opening inmates mail because they have the freedom to do so, although, I wouldn't be surprised to find out that happens from time to time. The Michigan Department of Corrections is making policy changes in an attempt to curb the amount contraband entering facilities.

Have You Ever Sent Mail To A Michigan Prison Before?

MLive reports:

The Michigan Department of Corrections announced Monday, Dec. 8, that it is expanding its photocopying mail policy to crack down on contraband entering its prisons beginning Jan. 5. The department previously instituted the practice of delivering photocopies of incoming standard mail several years ago in which prisoners would only receive the photocopies and the original documents were destroyed, MDOC Public Information Officer Jenni Riehle said. The policy resulted in a significant decline in efforts to introduce drugs using drug contaminated paper, stickers and other items, she said.

Read More: Former Kalamazoo Coffee Shop Co-Owner Facing Criminal Charges

Read More: Former Kalamazoo Coffee Shop Co-Owner Facing Criminal Charges

The new policy will create a system where inmates never receive the original copy of any mail they receive. They will still reach all confidentiality requirements as they will simply just copy the mail and give it directly to the inmate. They will then shred the original copy of the document.

7 Common Types of Contraband Found in Prisons Items that can pose a risk to the prison environment or threaten the security of the facility. This can include illegal items that can cause harm (e.g., drugs and weapons) or items that are prohibited within the secure area of the facility (e.g., cell phones). Individuals convicted in the federal system of providing or possessing contraband in prison are punished accordingly.

Source: United States Sentencing Commission, Special Edition: Quick Facts.

See more at www.ussc.gov. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM