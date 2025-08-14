USPS Introduces New Holiday Shipping Costs In Michigan

The holidays are quickly approaching and many of us are beginning to gather our list and begin shopping. While this time of year can be expensive, if you get ahead of the game you may be able to save yourself a few dollars here and there. The tariffs that president Trump have implemented are already causing some price hikes, but that's not the only place reaching at our wallets.

Some people aren't fortunate enough to get all of their family together in one place for the holidays and have to use other resources to spread the holiday cheer. There are millions of Americans across the country that have to ship presents to family and loved ones. This common practice has helped save holidays for many people, but it could be a thorn in their side this year.

USPS announced that they are raising their shipping prices during the holiday season to ensure a smooth peak season. The price hikes come as they are trying to maintain level with competitive practices while also giving residents a break. Michigan residents should be aware that only some packages will be more expensive to ship.

Did You Hear That USPS Is Raising Their Prices Again?

MLive reports:

The price increases will apply to certain commercial and retail shipping services. Among the services that will see a price jump are: Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, Express Priority Mail, Flat-Rate Priority Mail, and Priority Mail Express Flat Rate. Depending on what you are shipping, the increase could be as much as $16 per package. The full list of price increases, including how they are implemented by zone can be found here.

USPS uses zones to determine the price to ship any desired package which are factored by both the weight of the package and the distance the package is being shipped from the drop off location. Only zones 5-9 will be affected by the price increase set for the peak season.