Here’s Why Michigan Residents Might Find Dryer Sheets In Their Mailbox

One of the most thankless jobs in the country has been mail carriers. They delivery our mail to us on almost a daily basis and most people don't thank them, tip them, or given them any kind of gifts. Granted, it is their job, and they are compensated well for completing their tasks, it's still nice to know that your work is appreciated by someone other than your boss.

Also, we don't talk a lot about the dangers of being a mail carrier, but they are in harm's way during their entire route. Starting with driving the mail truck and being on the road with other drivers, at risk of being in a crash at any time. Then there are a number of hazards that arise when they are entering or approaching someone's property.

Most of the time, mail carriers are safe, even from the howling dog inside the home, but they do have to go into your mailbox. USPS mail carriers in Michigan have a number of tricks to keep most of these hazards at bay, but there are some that are harder to minimize.

Do You Know Why That Dryer Sheet Is in Your Mailbox?

That's why if you come across a dryer sheet in your mailbox, you should leave it there. This is a trick used by mail carriers across the country to deter yellow jackets, wasps, and other insects away. This isn't a secret that they're trying to hide, just a life hack that keeps both yourself and the mail carriers safe.

Taste Of Home explains why this trick works:

Wasps typically dislike very aromatic things like eucalyptus, citronella and even cloves, the main ingredient in this wasp repellent. Because dryer sheets are meant to thoroughly freshen up our clothes, it makes sense that their scents would be incredibly strong. It’s probably why wasps dislike them so much!

It wouldn't hurt for you to join in and switch the dryer sheet out if it hasn't been changed recently, if it stays fresh the wasps and other friends stay away.

