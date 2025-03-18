This Michigan photographer rises before the sun to capture stunning sunrises on one of Michigan's greatest lakes.

They don't call it "Superior" for nothing!

Known around town as "The Sunrise Guy" the Michigan-based photographer was featured on CBS' Sunday Morning earlier this year for his dedication to capturing one of the many reasons The Mitten is so magical.

Marquette, Michigan photographer Bugsy Sailor began this project back in 2019 with a simple New Year's resolution: Sailor vowed to capture every Upper Peninsula sunrise for an entire year. Today that project has grown to a portfolio of over 2,241 photos.

Sailor told CBS correspondent Faith Salie it is important Bugsy's viewers know the photos are of sunrise and not sunset,

Sunsets are the status quo. There's a lot of romance with sunset, I'm tell you there's a lot of romance at sunrise too!

In order to keep the project going Sailor has endured sideways rain, below zero temperatures, and whiteout conditions just to achieve that perfect shot adding,

I may be a little biased, I think Lake Superior is the greatest lake in the world. It is superior for a reason. It's so massive, and I personally love the moods of Superior

To be fair, one morning Sailor's alarm didn't go off so the streak of consecutive sunrises ended after 1700+ photos. It must have felt good to sleep in! Unfortunately Bugsy claims feeling unrested is one of the downsides of the project.

If you're ever visiting the Marquette area yourself you can visit Sailor's shop, Upper Peninsula Supply Co. downtown, to view the scope of the project and purchase your own prints. More on Bugsy Sailor's project here.

