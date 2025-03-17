Construction on Mackinac Bridge Could Delay Your Pure Michigan Getaway

Heading Up North? Upcoming construction on the Mackinac Bridge may delay you.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA), the independent state organization which oversees daily operations on the bridge, the two-season long project is set to resume this March.

Here's What You Need to Know:

In 2024 lane closures and road work affected northbound traffic as deck repairs and repaving were underway; this year the project will focus on the bridge's southbound lanes. Work is expected to begin March 24, 2025 will focus on replacing a modular joint, as well as making repairs and repaving the southbound lanes.

During this time, the southbound side of the bridge will be closed with one lane open in each direction on the northbound side of the bridge.

Work on the southbound lanes is expected to be finished in mid-April and then the lane closures will flip: northbound lanes of the bridge from April 28 to May 22 as crews finishing replacing the other half of the aforementioned modular joint. During this time one lane in each direction will be open on the southbound side.

The goal is to have all bridge work completed in time for Memorial Day holiday traffic. Last year that goal was not accomplished as work extended well into June. What are the odds they'll finish on time this year?

What to Expect When Crossing:

The MBA advises travelers to monitor current bridge conditions on the MBA website here. You can also tune your radio to AM radio 530 or 1610 for condition updates while in the area.

Weekend traffic peaks between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. often result in traffic backups, even with all toll lanes open. Drivers should consider crossing at off-peak times or prepare for delays.

There will also be wide-load restrictions in place requiring wider vehicles to only cross during certain times of the day. More on those restrictions here.

