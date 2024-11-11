This U.P. Facility Uses Strange Cars For a Crucial Purpose

We've got plenty of snow here in Michigan! We might as well put it to good use.

Each winter Michigan's automakers head "Up North" to test new model vehicles before they hit the public market. Have you ever seen one of these secret vehicles actually on the road though? I have!

Get our free mobile app

You'll know you're next to a new test model vehicle by its manufacturer license plate and the distinct camouflage wrap which is meant to conceal the body lines of the new vehicle.

Each year these camouflaged vehicles fill the streets of downtown Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan because:

It's Winter Test Time!

Located 30 minutes outside of Sault Ste. Marie in Brimley, Michigan you'll find the Smithers Winter Test Center which is,

a world-class facility ideal for winter testing and conducting performance evaluations on vehicles, tires and components under the special challenges of extreme cold and hazardous road conditions.

Smithers Test Center Smithers Winter Test Center - Smithers via YouTube loading...

Over 800 acres are filled with courses of varying inclines and surface types (snow, ice, wet, dry) exist to test the true extent of the vehicles rugged abilities. What better place to do that than Michigan's Upper Peninsula?

Consequently, Smithers also manages an 898-acre tire proving grounds outside of San Antonio, Texas to test vehicles in a hotter and drier climate. Adds Smithers,

Engineering concepts and theories will always remain just that until tested in real world conditions...Smithers winter test track facility can fulfill an almost unlimited array of cold weather testing needs.

Read More: Newest Chevy Commercial Filmed in SW Michigan

Read More: Newest Chevy Commercial Filmed in SW Michigan

Check Out These New Cars Currently Being Tested In The U.P. It's winter test time! These new test cars were recently spotted in downtown Sault Ste. Marie. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Look Inside Zeigler Automotive Family Super Yacht, Ziggy Harold Zeigler bought his first dealership in A name we all know,bought his first dealership in Lowell, MI at age 28. Today his son oversees 35 dealerships in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. Pictures from Ziggy's ceremonial christening give us an inside look: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon