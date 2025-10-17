One of the most popular spices in Indiana homes is a jar of cinnamon to enhance the flavor of food and drinks. However, the FDA has released an updated recall listing more cinnamon products that Indiana residents are urged to stop using immediately.

FDA: More Ground Cinnamon Added To 'Stop Using' Recall In Indiana

Over a year after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) first warned consumers that certain brands of cinnamon have been found to contain elevated lead, more brands are being added to the list. “Long-term exposure (months to years) to elevated levels of lead in the diet could contribute to adverse health effects,” the FDA noted in its updated guidance. The number of brands in the recall has now grown to 16, including multiple sold in Indiana.

This specific recall update includes products sold at various retailers across the U.S.

Roshni

Distributor: Singh Trading Inc. DBA Roshni Foods

UPC: 6251136 034139

Best by date: 2/09/2025

HAETAE

Distributor: Haitai Inc. USA

UPC: 6251136 034139

Best by date: 2/09/2025

Several other products are included in the nationwide recall, but these products can be found at retail stores in Indiana:

La Frontera cinnamon

Supreme Tradition cinnamon, sold at Dollar Tree

Marcum cinnamon, sold at Save-A-Lot Food Stores

The long shelf life of ground cinnamon means that many recalled products could still be present in consumers’ pantries. According to the FDA's alert, there had been no confirmed reports of injury or adverse reactions caused by the recalled product.

