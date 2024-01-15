Some strange objects were spotted in the sky over past 12 months.

Remember the "weather balloon" over Lake Huron? The strange lights over Allegan? The new episode of Unsolved Mysteries that covered the UFO sighting along the lakeshore?

Those events all happened last year. Can you believe it? I can and do!

UFO Sightings in Michigan:

We here in the Great Lakes State are no strangers to Unexplained Aerial Phenomenon or UAPs-- that's the new term we use for UFOs nowadays, in case you didn't get the memo.

According to several reports Michigan ranks 9th among the top ten states for UFO and ghost sightings in the United States. So, how did we do last year compared to 2022?

Michiganders actually reported more UFO/UAP sightings in 2023!

The Numbers Are In:

Data shared from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) shows a slight increase in UFO sightings across the state. In 2023 Michiganders reported nearly 135 unexplained sightings versus the 127 that were reported in 2022.

What can we thank (or blame) for this increase? I'm no scientist but I'm sure the ever-increasing presence of Ring cameras and cell phones are one cause.

However if you'll recall last year was an extremely big year for UFO talk as the congressional hearings, which essentially confirmed and acknowledge the existence of extraterrestrial life, took place in 2023.

Noteworthy Sightings in Michigan:

Of course the entire nation turned its eyes towards The Mitten when a Chinese weather balloon was spotted and shot down over Lake Huron, but I find it strange that an apparent UFO-jet dogfight took place over a Michigan Meijer and no one noticed.

According to the Huron Daily Tribune the alleged encounter took place at the storage units across from the Bad Axe Meijer on June 3, 2023. The official report on file with the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) states that 4 witnesses observed,

what was described as an aerial “dogfight” between 2 jets and a UAP over a Meijer’s grocery store in Bad Axe Michigan...Quiet afternoon no signs of planes...Suddenly ear shattering afterburner...The UAP was extremely fast it was capable of overtaking and outmaneuvering the fighter jets with extreme ease...The jet would shoot out anti missile flares like it was under direct attack.

Though the encounter seems to have been brief witnesses state the fight ended with the UAP taking a victory lap before disappearing, "...with absolutely no sound in the complete opposite direction as the fighter jets had flown."

