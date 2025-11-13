GM Recalls Thousands Of Vehicles For Airbag Safety Concerns in Michigan

Living in America means that we have to make a decision on how we are going to make our commute to and from our responsibilities each and every day. Depending on where in the country you live, you may choose to take public transportation or even a method such as walking, biking, jogging, etc. For the majority of people in the country, they choose to buy a car and drive themselves.

Purchasing a car is one of the biggest purchases someone will make in their life and many people fall in love with their cars. They spend hours upon hours working, researching, and test-driving vehicles to make sure they found the perfect car for themselves. The last thing they want to do is have something happen to their car because it wasn't to par due to a manufacturing era.

Unfortunately, that has happened a number of times and is a large reason why we have the recall system that we currently have in place. It seems like every time we turn around there is another recall report being turned in letting us know the things we purchased aren't safe to use or consume. GM has announced that a previous recall of theirs would be expanding to cover more years and models.

Do You Drive A Vehicle That is Manufactured By GM?

GM has announced that a current recall they have on some of their makes and models has been extended to cover more years, makes, and models. This recalls thousands of cars in not only Michigan but around the entire country.

Carscoops.com via MSN reports:

Airbags are back in the news as GM is recalling thousands of vehicles with roof-mounted airbags that can rupture. This can send sharp metal fragments into the cabin, which increases the risk of an injury. The recall impacts 2,099 vehicles including the 2014 Buick Verano and 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. They’re equipped with roof-rail airbag inflators that may rupture at the inflator weld joint. According to the government agency, the “inflator chamber in these airbags may have contamination … that may lead to corrosion that, over time, may result in intergranular cracking near the weld joint.” This can cause the inflator to rupture and only allow for partial inflation of the airbag in the event of a crash. If that wasn’t bad enough, “one or more sections of the inflator may enter or exit the vehicle” and “potentially cause injury.”

In response to the issue, GM will have dealership techs will replace the roof-rail airbag modules as they will be notifying owners just before Christmas.