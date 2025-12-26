With the new year comes many changes for Michigan residents. That also means a new set of laws that Michigan residents should prepare for, including several legal changes taking effect on January 1st.

New Laws Taking Effect In Michigan For 2026

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed dozens of bills into law Tuesday, rounding out the final pieces of legislation passed in the 2025 session. According to WZZM, 'the Michigan Legislature saw a historically sluggish session in 2025, passing some of the smallest numbers of bills in the state's history.' Gov. Whitmer approved 36 new laws, and here are a few going into effect in 2026:

Senate Bill 158 and House Bill 4262, also known as the "Taylor Swift Bills," aim to prohibit the use of bots to purchase large numbers of tickets to concerts, sporting events, and other shows. These two bills create an act that outlaws using automated bots to buy tickets online, and make the violation of the act enforceable by the Department of Attorney General, punishable by a civil fine of $5,000 per ticket purchased in violation of the act.

Senate Bill 23 aims to help address housing shortages in Michigan by increasing the number of buildable lots on parcels of land. This legislation looks to spur the construction of more affordable housing.

House Bill 4285 provides guidelines for schools in Michigan to teach firearm and hunting safety to students in 6th-12th grade. No guns would be allowed in a school building for the course. The school board or school district board has the option to offer the course to students. Students would not be required to take the course.

