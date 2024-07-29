Michigan Rodeo Star Has Special Role in New ‘Twisters’ Movie

This isn't his first rodeo!

The 28 year old rodeo producer and former bull rider grew up in Michigan and has made several small screen appearances before getting his big break in the new Twister sequel.

Note: there are no Twisters spoilers in this article.

Hooray for Hollywood! I mean, yeehaw.

Like the rest of America I rushed out to theaters opening weekend to watch the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 action adventure. Since its release on July 19, 2024 Twisters starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones has grossed over $221.2 million worldwide.

I'm declaring Twisters the official summer blockbuster for 2024!

Although the film was mainly shot on location in Georgia and Oklahoma, you may be surprised to learn one of our own makes an appearance in the film:

Now, I'll be the first to admit the rodeo scene isn't my forte. However, what I do know about Tyler is this is not his first call up to the big league as he's been featured in such movies as Rodeo Girl: Dream Champion (2016) starring Kevin Sorbo; he also competed on the series Ultimate Cowboy Showdown hosted by country singer Trace Adkins.

Kijac, a 2013 graduate of Union City High School, recently shared photos from his Twisters experience online writing,

The Twisters movie is out and in theatres! I am so thankful for the opportunity to put on and produce the rodeo scenes for the movie! Thank you to Universal Studios for believing in us and thank you to my entire crew for making it top notch! Looking forward to more film making in the years to come!

I certainly enjoyed Tyler's work in the movies and I'm sure this won't be our last time seeing him on the big screen! Follow Tyler's journey here.

