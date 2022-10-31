It truly is the end of an era-- for real this time. After 47 years running the iconic watering hole, owner Tony Smith and his family have put their beloved bar The Bucket up for sale. After experiencing family illness and the Covid-19 pandemic, the time has finally come for the Smith family to close this chapter.

The Bucket, which has been in operation for over 87 years, is currently listed at $400,000 according to the listing by realtor Ryan Leonard.

Originally a livery barn before its conversion to a bar, the St. Joe Tavern was founded in 1937 by Mr. Densmore. Now called "The Bucket" the historic establishment has been in operation for a total of over 87 years, having been owned and operated by the Smiths for the last 47 of those.

Known for its short-order sandwiches and baskets, the business is a fully-functioning restaurant/bar, the sale of which includes a Class C liquor license for selling beer, wine, and spirits.

The property listing goes on to say,

This is a financially thriving business and a pillar of Branch County and Union City...The Bucket is known for home cooked food and family friendly atmosphere. Many service clubs meet here regularly, such as American Legion, Rotary, Garden Club, class reunions, private parties etc.

But Wait, There's More!

Not only does the asking price include the restaurant/bar but there are also two potential living spaces: a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located on the St. Joseph River and a framed and dry-walled upstairs that could also be converted into a rental apartment for extra income.

Do you have what it takes to run this well-established business at the heart of Union City?