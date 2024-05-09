4 tornadoes touched down in Southwest Michigan the evening of May 7th, 2024.

In the days following we are learning just how much damage those tornadoes actually did! Thankfully there are zero reports of fatalities at this time.

After initial damage assessments the National Weather Service has now officially confirmed EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Dowagiac and Union City, the tornado in Portage was an EF-2, and we're still waiting to hear back on the damage Centreville, Michigan suffered.

Tornado Damage in Southwest Michigan May 7th, 2024

Now residents across Southwest Michigan begin the long and arduous task of cleaning it all up.

So, what are we supposed to do with all the downed trees, branches, and other debris that's strewn across our yards?

The City of Portage is offering several solutions to residents affected by the storms including curbside collection composting. Says the City on Facebook,

Residents are asked to place tree branches and brush along the curb for collection...Trees and brush trimmed by professional tree services can be brought to the city's Oakland Drive Compost Facility...[which] will remain accessible round-the-clock until further notice.

The City will focus on collection trees and branches first and then start the process of figuring out how to collect other household and construction debris. Note: stumps are not allowed at the compost facility.

Portage residents are asked to follow FEMA guidelines when cleaning damage and debris which includes five separate piles for:

large appliances

construction debris

vegetative debris

hazardous waste

electronics

It's not going to be a fun or easy process but our Southwest Michigan neighbors have overwhelmed us by showing up with chainsaws, opening their homes, and donating relief funds.

FEMA disaster guidelines

Find resources for those affected by storm damage below:

