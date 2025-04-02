ALERT: Two West Michigan Teens Missing

Two Michigan families need our help now. Help us bring these two young girls home.

My heart breaks for these two families. Let's do everything we can to bring these teen girls home to their families ASAP.

Layla Proctor was last seen leaving her Gowen, Michigan home around 6:40 PM on March 27th to meet up with her friend, Taylor Flowers.

Missing Person: Layla Proctor

Gowen, Michigan Missing Teen

Name: Layla Rayne Proctor

Layla Rayne Proctor Age: 15 years old

15 years old Gender : Female

: Female Approximate Height: 5 feet 1 inches tall

Height: 5 feet 1 inches tall Approximate Weight : 135 pounds

: 135 pounds Race or Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Hair Color: Brown hair

Brown hair Eye Color: Hazel

Hazel Tattoos: Small Tattoos on fingers and ankles

Small Tattoos on fingers and ankles Peircings: Septum/Nose

Taylor Flowers was last seen leaving her Stanton, Michigan home around 6 PM on March 27th to meet up with Layla Proctor.

Missing Person: Taylor Flowers

Stanton, Michigan Missing Teen

Name: Taylor Flowers

Taylor Flowers Age: 16 years old

16 years old Gender : Female

: Female Approximate Height: 5 feet 3 inches tall

Height: 5 feet 3 inches tall Approximate Weight : 150 pounds

: 150 pounds Race or Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Hair Color: Red Brown Hair

Red Brown Hair Eye Color: Blue

Blue Peircings: Eyebrow and Nose

The two girls recently became friends and may have run away together. However, both families fear they are with individuals that may be dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Layla Rayne Proctor, please get in touch with the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100.

Missing Person: Layla Proctor

If you have any information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Taylor Flowers, please get in touch with the Montcalm Cental Dispatch at 989-831-5253.

Missing Person: Taylor Flowers

