ALERT: Two West Michigan Teens Missing
Two Michigan families need our help now. Help us bring these two young girls home.
My heart breaks for these two families. Let's do everything we can to bring these teen girls home to their families ASAP.
Layla Proctor was last seen leaving her Gowen, Michigan home around 6:40 PM on March 27th to meet up with her friend, Taylor Flowers.
Gowen, Michigan Missing Teen
- Name: Layla Rayne Proctor
- Age: 15 years old
- Gender: Female
- Approximate Height: 5 feet 1 inches tall
- Approximate Weight: 135 pounds
- Race or Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Hair Color: Brown hair
- Eye Color: Hazel
- Tattoos: Small Tattoos on fingers and ankles
- Peircings: Septum/Nose
Taylor Flowers was last seen leaving her Stanton, Michigan home around 6 PM on March 27th to meet up with Layla Proctor.
Stanton, Michigan Missing Teen
- Name: Taylor Flowers
- Age: 16 years old
- Gender: Female
- Approximate Height: 5 feet 3 inches tall
- Approximate Weight: 150 pounds
- Race or Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Hair Color: Red Brown Hair
- Eye Color: Blue
- Peircings: Eyebrow and Nose
The two girls recently became friends and may have run away together. However, both families fear they are with individuals that may be dangerous.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Layla Rayne Proctor, please get in touch with the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Taylor Flowers, please get in touch with the Montcalm Cental Dispatch at 989-831-5253.
