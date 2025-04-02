ALERT: Help Us Find Missing Kalamazoo Teen
Have you seen this 16-year-old Kalamazoo girl?
I can't imagine what parents, friends, and siblings of this missing teenager must be going through right now. Let's come together as a community and do everything we can to find and bring this young lady home to her parents.
Here's what we know right now: Kadence was last seen on foot, leaving Kalamazoo. Authorities believe that Kadence was headed to Arkansas because she has family there.
Kadence Converse was last seen wearing clear-framed glasses, a pink hoodie, blue jeans, a pink backpack, and a black suitcase.
Kalamazoo Missing Teen
- Name: Kadence Converse
- Age: 16 years old
- Gender: Female
- Approximate Height: 5 feet 6 inches tall
- Approximate Weight: 130 pounds
- Race or Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Hair Color: Light brown with blonde streaks
If you have any information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Kadence Converse, please get in touch with Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911. If it is an emergency, please call 9-1-1.
Young Michigan Man Missing for Over a Month
If you haven't seen Kadence Converse, maybe you can help find one of the missing persons from Michigan listed below. Any help is much appreciated. Be safe out there.