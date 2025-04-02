ALERT: Help Us Find Missing Kalamazoo Teen

Photos courtesy of Kellie Boers

Have you seen this 16-year-old Kalamazoo girl?

I can't imagine what parents, friends, and siblings of this missing teenager must be going through right now.  Let's come together as a community and do everything we can to find and bring this young lady home to her parents.

Here's what we know right now: Kadence was last seen on foot, leaving Kalamazoo.  Authorities believe that Kadence was headed to Arkansas because she has family there.

Kadence Converse was last seen wearing clear-framed glasses, a pink hoodie, blue jeans, a pink backpack, and a black suitcase.

  • Name: Kadence Converse
  • Age: 16 years old
  • Gender: Female
  • Approximate Height: 5 feet 6 inches tall
  • Approximate Weight: 130 pounds
  • Race or Ethnicity: Caucasian
  • Hair Color: Light brown with blonde streaks
If you have any information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Kadence Converse, please get in touch with Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911.  If it is an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

If you haven't seen Kadence Converse, maybe you can help find one of the missing persons from Michigan listed below.  Any help is much appreciated.  Be safe out there.

