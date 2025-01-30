TV Stations Faces Backlash For Weather Staff Layoffs in MI and IN

Viewer outrage just saved nearly 100 people from losing their jobs at TV stations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. What's next?

On January 18th, Allen Media, a company that owns at least 24 TV stations, most of which are based in the Midwest, sent out a shocking press release regarding their weather teams companywide. The "exciting" plan according to Tom O’Brien, president of Weather Group/The Weather Channel was to replace local talent with the Weather Channel according to KRON 4,

We are proud to announce that Allen Media Group is leveraging the full resources and expertise of The Weather Channel to make our local weather news the very best. We are one hundred percent committed to delivering next-level weather news to our local television stations 24/7.

An outpouring of anger from the local TV audiences may have saved the jobs of nearly 100 employees according to NewsCastStudio.com,

This decision, initially intended to streamline operations and reduce costs, faced significant public backlash in the communities served by AMG stations and would have resulted in the termination of nearly 100 local forecasters across 36 outlets.

The idea of 36 news outlets moving to a syndication model for weather is a slippery slope in an already crumbling industry. Television viewership has been on a steady decline for at least the last twenty years.

In addition to viewership decline, networks on the local and national level have slashed their staffs at a very high level to cut costs. This has led to a large mistrust in mainstream media. It's a vicious cycle that leads to fewer viewers and less reliable news and weather.

Since the people have spoken up, Allen Media has reversed their decision to partner with the Weather Channel and fire nearly 100 members of their staff. However, this does not mean all of the employees are safe. Some will still be laid off as the company finds ways to cut costs.

