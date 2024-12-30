Trump Refuses to Pay Grand Rapids the $49,000 He Owes

Grand Rapids is now added to a long list of cities that the Trump campaign refuses to pay after holding rallies.

There has been no shortage of stories about Trump owing small and large companies tons of money as a real estate mogul. For example, Trump would allegedly intentionally not pay contractors knowing that they couldn't afford a long court battle to sue him. There's no way Trump would behave like that as a presidential candidate, right? According to hundreds of reports, this is exactly what he is doing. And now, the Trump campaign is refusing to pay the $49,000 bill he owes Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Aljazeera published an article last October that listed at least 10 U.S. cities that the Trump campaign stiffed.

Cities that Donald Trump's Campaign Owes Money

Tucson, Arizona

Spokane, Washington

Mesa, Arizona

Lebanon, Ohio

El Paso, Texas

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Erie, Pennsylvania

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Saint Cloud, Minnesota

Grand Rapids, Michigan

NBC News also reported in October that the Trump campaign owed over 3 quarters of a million dollars to U.S. cities for Trump Rallies since 2016. According to WOOD TV 8, Grand Rapids will think twice before hosting another rally,

The city of Grand Rapids says the Donald J. Trump for President 2024 campaign has refused to pay more than $49,000 in bills for two rallies in the city this year. That is forcing the city to write off those expenses as uncollectable and to reevaluate policies for future campaign visits.

It's not that the campaign didn't have the money to pay their debts. OpenSecrets.org shows Trump raised over $1.4 billion in 2024. Where did the hundreds of millions of dollars raised for the campaign go if not to the campaign? It's clear that these cities will not get paid. Nearly $1 million of unpaid bills to local U.S. governments is not exactly good for the economy.

