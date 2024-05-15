Michigan Families Should Know About Destination Pass Offered At Detroit Metro Airport

It's an amenity only offered in select few airports across the nation, and Detroit is one of them.

What year is it, 1999?!

Get our free mobile app

Look, there are a lot of things you can't do in an airport any more like smoke or bring copious amounts of liquids through TSA. However one of things that seems most ridiculous when watching old rom-coms or episodes of Friends is sprinting through TSA to confess your love for someone at their boarding gate.

You simply just can't do it anymore!

Not only is it great for lovebirds, but having the option to accompany young travelers to their gate safely would be great for families were it any longer an option.

Believe it or not, travelers do have that option at Detroit Metro Airport!

Evans Terminal - Detroit Metro Airport Evans Terminal, Detroit Metro Airport - Google Maps loading...

Detroit is one of seven airports in the entire nation to offer a companion "Destination Pass" for travelers. What does that mean?

Essentially, you have access to the same parts of the airport as travelers with boarding passes do-- except the plane itself. According to the Detroit Metro Airport website,

At Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), you don’t need to book a trip to travel through our terminals. Our DTW Destination Pass program allows non-ticketed visitors to surprise arriving travelers at their gates, spend extra time with loved ones who are departing, as well as enjoy our restaurants and shops.

How to Get Your Destination Pass

You'll need to bring your government issued I.D. to any of the automated kiosks located on the Departures Level at both the McNamara and Evans terminals. A pass similar to a boarding pass will be printed for you.

The pass can be used from 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. any day of the week and guests are required to pass through the same TSA screening process as passengers. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

What a great idea for sending off loved ones at the gate or making sure young travelers make it through TSA and to their gate safely. I'd love to see more airports offering this service! Find more details on the Detroit Destination Pass here.

Sitcom Suites: These Airbnbs Recreate Your Favorite TV Show Sets Become a part of your favorite TV shows with these sitcom-themed rentals in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood of Cincinnati. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Detroit Tigers NEW "City Connect" Uniforms 2024 Here are all the little details hidden inside the new uniforms. The uniforms are an ode to Detroit's past as the creators of the Ford automobile and its moniker as the "Motor City". Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill