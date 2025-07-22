Michigan is home to several iconic and historical places that residents and visitors alike travel to visit and explore. And one Michigan attraction has been named one of the most popular spots for tourists to experience in the U.S.

One Of America's Most Popular Tourist Attractions Is In Michigan

Reader's Digest ranked popular tourist spots to visit in the 'United States of Attractions' and chose the most popular place in every state. And one attraction that's filled with history and, of course, cars is one of Michigan and America's most popular sights to see.

Take a trip back in time to America’s industrial period at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, which welcomes approximately 2 million visitors annually. Reader's Digest says:

Here, 12 acres offer a mesmerizing collection of antique machinery, automobiles, locomotives, the rocking chair Abraham Lincoln was sitting in when he was shot, the first car Ford ever built, the Rosa Parks bus, and the Lincoln JFK was riding in when he was assassinated. For a unique experience, head next door to Greenfield Village, where you can purchase a pass and take unlimited rides on a restored Model T, horse-drawn vehicles, the carousel, and a Model AA Bus.

Visitors can explore interactive exhibits, enjoy a racing simulator, and even experience a 4K digital projection theater.

And take a trip back in time through your tastebuds with the delicious eats too.

Visit one of America's most popular tourist attractions found in the Great Lakes state at Henry Ford Museum.

