6th Annual Cars In Corners Returns To Kalamazoo

Cars have always been something the people of Michigan have kept near and dear to their hearts but also brings them together. As many know, Detroit has a large part in the history of the automotive industry in the United States. The Ford Motor Company started in Michigan and its headquarters is still located there today.

Car shows, car meets, drag races, street races, and more events centered around cars have always drawn large crowds. Some people are there to show off their ride while others are there to look at all of the cool, vintage, and exclusive vehicles that show up. There are dozens of car shows that happen throughout the state of Michigan every year, including several in Southwest Michigan.

Kalamazoo has been home to the Hot Rod Nationals car show tour multiple times and will surely host the event again. This is just one of the many shows that Kalamazoo will host and one of those has a different mission than the rest. Cars in the Corner may be a car show, but it is far from the traditional show that a car enthusiasts may be used to.

Are You Going To Cars In The Corner?

Cars in Corners is going into its 6th year and uses cars to invite the public to see a new side of things. Cars in the Corner is hosted by Vineyard Assisted Living and use the event to invite the public in to meet the residents in the building and see the greatness being done at Vineyard Assisted Living.

WoodTV reports:

Vineyard Assisted Living loves to invite the public to see what they do, and to also bring a wonderful event and experience to residents so they can enjoy cars from their youth. They have a fun-filled evening planned with Niskers Charbroiled foods out of Kalamazoo grilling on-site, music, and face painting for the kids. Last year they had 96 cars, and it continues to grow. They will also have a face painter, raffle prizes, and awards.

Cars in the Corner will be on Thursday July 24th from 5:30pm-7:30pm Vineyard Assisted Living on Vineyard Parkway.