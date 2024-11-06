Check Out These Upgrades to Southwest Michigan Sports Facility

It's now twice the size, which means so much more room for activities!

The Dome was deflated in July and after 4 months of improvements and upgrades you won't believe what the inside looks like now.

Located in Schoolcraft, Michigan the giant inflatable sports center has been a landmark since the late '90s. As a kid growing up in Southwest Michigan I always thought it looked like a half-popped bag of popcorn, but now that I stop to think about it, it's going to be the tallest building in town-- right?

Since it's recent $4 million renovation the dome is now even bigger and better! Now known as Next Level Sports Center take a look inside the new facility:

