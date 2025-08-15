As the summer season winds down in Michigan, many families are preparing for new back-to-school schedules and routines. A new ranking of the top public high schools in Michigan highlights 20 schools providing top-notch educational opportunities for students in the Great Lakes state.

These Are The Top 20 Michigan Public High Schools

According to U.S. News and World Report, a great high school educates all of its students from different social and economic backgrounds, exposing them to challenging coursework on the path to graduation. While not the sole determinant of success, a high school diploma can significantly impact earning potential, job prospects, and access to higher education. Not only have some of these schools ranked best in Michigan, but they're also recognized as the best in the nation.

Two Michigan high schools are the top in the nation, with International Academy in Oakland County ranked No. 8 on the list of the best high schools in the country, and International Academy of Macomb ranked No. 13. However, they're not the only schools in the state receiving high marks.

Niche also released its list of the best public high schools in Michigan, ranking schools based on factors that include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, high school ratings, and millions of reviews from students and parents collected from the U.S. Department of Education.

Check out the list below to see which public high schools in Michigan ranked in the top 20 in the state.

These Are The Top 20 Best Public High Schools In Michigan Niche released its list of the best public high schools in Michigan using factors such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, high school ratings, and millions of reviews from students and parents, and data from the U.S. Department of Education. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson