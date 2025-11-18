Alert: Ten Indiana Hospitals Struggle With Serious Safety Issues
The latest patient safety report reveals some troubling trends in Indiana hospitals. What’s behind those D grades, and how does it affect us all?
Twice a year, the Leapfrog Group publishes patient-safety reports for all 73 Indiana hospitals. In their latest report, which was published on November 13th, 2025, ten Indiana hospitals received a D grade, while one hospital was not graded.
8 Hospitals Ranked Most Unsafe in Indiana for Fall 2025
Community Hospital North Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN
- Previous Grades: This is this hospital's third consecutive D safety grade.
- Areas of Concern Include: Sepsis infection after surgery, handwashing, and patient falls and injuries.
Eskenazi Health Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN
- Previous Grades: This hospital received mostly C ratings in the past. However, this is its second D grade in a row.
- Areas of Concern Include: MRSA infection, Infection in the blood, and Sepsis infection after surgery.
IU Health Methodist Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 1701 N Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
- Previous Grades: This is their third D grade in a row.
- Areas of Concern Include: Dangerous object left in patient's body, Kidney injury after surgery, and Patient falls and injuries.
IU Health University Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 550 N University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
- Previous Grades: This is their third D grade in a row.
- Areas of Concern Include: Doctors order medications through a computer, Safe medication administration, and Communication about medicines.
IU Health West Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 1111 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123
- Previous Grades: This hospital received C grades for the last 6 reports in a row.
- Areas of Concern Include: Doctors order medications through a computer, Infection in the blood, and Safe medication administration.
Logansport Memorial Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 1101 Michigan Ave, Logansport, IN 46947-7013
- Previous Grades: This hospital has received mostly C and B safety grades for the last three years.
- Areas of Concern Include: Effective leadership to prevent errors, Harmful events, and Dangerous bed sores.
Memorial Hospital of South Bend Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 615 N. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601-9986
- Previous Grades: This hospital received C grades for the last 6 reports in a row.
- Areas of Concern Include: Surgical site infection after colon surgery, a Dangerous object left in the patient's body, and a collapsed lung.
Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 600 Grant St, Gary, IN
- Previous Grades: This is this hospital's fourth straight D grade.
- Areas of Concern Include: C. diff infection, Falls causing broken hips, and collapsed lung.
Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 8701 Broadway, Merrillville, IN
- Previous Grades: This is this hospital's fourth straight D grade.
- Areas of Concern Include: Communication with Doctors, Infection in the blood, and Sepsis infection after surgery.
Union Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: D
- Location: 1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN
- Previous Grades: This is their third straight D safety grade.
- Areas of Concern Include: Dangerous object left in patient's body, Kidney injury after surgery, and Patient falls and injuries.
It's worth noting that Saint Joseph Health Plymouth Medical Center in Plymouth, Indiana, was not graded this time around. This hospital received an A safety rating in the Spring 2025 report.
