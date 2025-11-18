The latest patient safety report reveals some troubling trends in Indiana hospitals. What’s behind those D grades, and how does it affect us all?

Twice a year, the Leapfrog Group publishes patient-safety reports for all 73 Indiana hospitals. In their latest report, which was published on November 13th, 2025, ten Indiana hospitals received a D grade, while one hospital was not graded.

8 Hospitals Ranked Most Unsafe in Indiana for Fall 2025

Community Hospital North Fall 2025 Grade: D

Community Hospital North Google Street View and Canva loading...

Location: 7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN

7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN Previous Grades: This is this hospital's third consecutive D safety grade.

This is this hospital's third consecutive D safety grade. Areas of Concern Include: Sepsis infection after surgery, handwashing, and patient falls and injuries.

Tap here to see the full report on Community Hospital North.

Eskenazi Health Fall 2025 Grade: D

Eskenazi Health Google Street View loading...

Location: 720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN

720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN Previous Grades: This hospital received mostly C ratings in the past. However, this is its second D grade in a row.

This hospital received mostly C ratings in the past. However, this is its second D grade in a row. Areas of Concern Include: MRSA infection, Infection in the blood, and Sepsis infection after surgery.

Tap here to see the full report on Eskenazi Health.

Get our free mobile app

IU Health Methodist Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: D

IU Health Methodist Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Location: 1701 N Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN

1701 N Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN Previous Grades: This is their third D grade in a row.

This is their third D grade in a row. Areas of Concern Include: Dangerous object left in patient's body, Kidney injury after surgery, and Patient falls and injuries.

Tap here to see the full report on IU Health Methodist Hospital.

IU Health University Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: D

IU Health University Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Location: 550 N University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN

550 N University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN Previous Grades: This is their third D grade in a row.

This is their third D grade in a row. Areas of Concern Include: Doctors order medications through a computer, Safe medication administration, and Communication about medicines.

Tap here to see the full report on IU Health University Hospital.

IU Health West Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: D

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Location: 1111 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123

1111 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123 Previous Grades: This hospital received C grades for the last 6 reports in a row.

This hospital received C grades for the last 6 reports in a row. Areas of Concern Include: Doctors order medications through a computer, Infection in the blood, and Safe medication administration.

Tap here to see the full report on IU Health West Hospital.

Logansport Memorial Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: D

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Location: 1101 Michigan Ave, Logansport, IN 46947-7013

1101 Michigan Ave, Logansport, IN 46947-7013 Previous Grades: This hospital has received mostly C and B safety grades for the last three years.

This hospital has received mostly C and B safety grades for the last three years. Areas of Concern Include: Effective leadership to prevent errors, Harmful events, and Dangerous bed sores.

Tap here to see the full report on Logansport Memorial Hospital.

Memorial Hospital of South Bend Fall 2025 Grade: D

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Location: 615 N. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601-9986

615 N. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601-9986 Previous Grades: This hospital received C grades for the last 6 reports in a row.

This hospital received C grades for the last 6 reports in a row. Areas of Concern Include: Surgical site infection after colon surgery, a Dangerous object left in the patient's body, and a collapsed lung.

Tap here to see the full report on Memorial Hospital of South Bend.

Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus Fall 2025 Grade: D

Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus Google Street View and Canva loading...

Location: 600 Grant St, Gary, IN

600 Grant St, Gary, IN Previous Grades: This is this hospital's fourth straight D grade.

This is this hospital's fourth straight D grade. Areas of Concern Include: C. diff infection, Falls causing broken hips, and collapsed lung.

Tap here to see the full report on Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.

Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus Fall 2025 Grade: D

Methodist Hospitals - Southlake Campus Google Street View and Canva loading...

Location: 8701 Broadway, Merrillville, IN

8701 Broadway, Merrillville, IN Previous Grades: This is this hospital's fourth straight D grade.

This is this hospital's fourth straight D grade. Areas of Concern Include: Communication with Doctors, Infection in the blood, and Sepsis infection after surgery.

Tap here to see the full report on Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus.

Union Hospital Fall 2025 Grade: D

Union Hospital Google Street View and Canva loading...

Location: 1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN Previous Grades: This is their third straight D safety grade.

This is their third straight D safety grade. Areas of Concern Include: Dangerous object left in patient's body, Kidney injury after surgery, and Patient falls and injuries.

Tap here to see the full report on Union Hospital.

It's worth noting that Saint Joseph Health Plymouth Medical Center in Plymouth, Indiana, was not graded this time around. This hospital received an A safety rating in the Spring 2025 report.

Tap here to see the patient safety grades of all 73 Indiana hospitals.

Alert: 8 Indiana Hospitals Receive Poor Grades for Patient Safety - Spring 2025

Alert: 8 Indiana Hospitals Receive Poor Grades for Patient Safety - Spring 2025