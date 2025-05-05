Many Indiana and Michigan residents keep fresh vegetables on hand for a healthy addition to any meal. However, residents are now being warned that vegetables sold in Michigan and Indiana are being pulled from stores over concerns they may cause serious illness.

Vegetables Recalled In Michigan And Indiana Over Serious Illness

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), some packages of vegetables have been recalled from stores in Michigan, Indiana, and nine other states due to possible Salmonella contamination. People infected with Salmonella can often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, salmonella can result in more serious illness and can be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The recall affects the following vegetables:

Ray & Mascari Inc. has recalled their four-count Vine Ripe tomatoes, sold by Gordon Food Service Stores. According to the FDA, the company was notified by Hanshaw & Caping Farms of Immokalee, Florida, that they were recalling a lot of tomatoes they had received and repacked into 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes due to the possible presence of Salmonella in their facility.

The tomatoes were sold in plastic clamshells and had a VINE RIPE TOMATOES label containing "Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc."

No illnesses have been linked to the recall. Customers are urged not to eat the tomatoes and to throw them away immediately. Customers with concerns or want to report an illness should contact Ray & Mascari Inc. at 1-317-637-0234.

